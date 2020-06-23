80,932 Shares in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 80,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.12% of Provident Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 152.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 69.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,590 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFS shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $25.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.