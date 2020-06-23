Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stock Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of The Hackett Group worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $407.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $69.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.27 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.57%.

HCKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

