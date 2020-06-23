Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 285,035 Shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,035 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in MEDNAX by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in MEDNAX by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MEDNAX by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MD opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24. MEDNAX Inc has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 36.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. MEDNAX’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MEDNAX Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MD shares. ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on MEDNAX from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.62.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

