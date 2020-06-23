Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 19,210 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,210 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.34% of DSP Group worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSPG. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,806,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after acquiring an additional 815,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,634,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,918,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 94,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 318,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 81,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSPG opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $375.50 million, a P/E ratio of 85.16, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.91.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DSPG shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of DSP Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. DSP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other DSP Group news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 18,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $308,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ofer Elyakim sold 77,597 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,399,073.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,867 shares in the company, valued at $15,629,612.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,404 shares of company stock worth $2,209,492 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

