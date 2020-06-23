Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Position in PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 403,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 360,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 50,243 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 119,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,970 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 29.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PNNT shares. BidaskClub cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.63.

PNNT stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $230.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.65. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.62 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.