Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.91 Million Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 236,929 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $8,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,324,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,999,000 after buying an additional 197,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,437,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,209,000 after buying an additional 527,274 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,932,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,069,000 after buying an additional 1,150,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,979,000 after buying an additional 121,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.83 and a quick ratio of 14.79. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $43.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $150,537.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,761.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

