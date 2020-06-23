Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $265.35 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,682,514 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 34,119 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.6% of Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $265,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $200.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,479.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $200.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.49.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.