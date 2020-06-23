Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 779,838 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,692,984 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 779,838 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.1% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $267,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,507 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.49.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $200.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.18. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $200.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,479.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

