Marietta Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.3% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $358.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $356.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.74 and its 200-day moving average is $296.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Nomura increased their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cascend Securities cut their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.05.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

