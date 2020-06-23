M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alcoa from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

Alcoa stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82. Alcoa Corp has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $24.63.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Corp will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

