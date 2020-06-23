WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in WPX Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 2,170.9% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $10,161,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPX opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. WPX Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. WPX Energy’s revenue was up 289.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.59.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

