Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $1.61 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after buying an additional 3,000,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.05.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $358.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.04. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $356.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,515.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

