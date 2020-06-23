Camden National Bank Sells 136 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Camden National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,146,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $336,771,000 after acquiring an additional 34,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 77,057 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,628,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $358.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,515.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $356.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. HSBC raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.05.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

