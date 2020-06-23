SRB Corp Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SRB Corp reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cascend Securities lowered their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.05.

Shares of AAPL opened at $358.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $356.56. The company has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.