Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,391,979 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,227,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,391,979 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.2% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.28% of Apple worth $3,109,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.05.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $358.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $356.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

