Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 11,279 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in News were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in News by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at $3,730,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in News by 2,489.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 120,092 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in News by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in News by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,953,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,762,000 after acquiring an additional 72,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

NWSA stock opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. News Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWSA. BidaskClub upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

