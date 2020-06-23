Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $7.65 Million Stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.17% of CoreSite Realty worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $90,495.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,839.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Iv Aiv Gp L.L.C. Crp sold 2,620,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total transaction of $310,365,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,633,083 shares of company stock valued at $561,094,645. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR opened at $121.49 on Tuesday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $128.47. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.22.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The firm had revenue of $147.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

