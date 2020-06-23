Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2020

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 272.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,640 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TIF. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $121.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.01. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.83%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

