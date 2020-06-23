Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 1,286 Shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.19% of Scholastic worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Scholastic by 114.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. Scholastic Corp has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -72.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

