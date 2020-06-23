Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 273,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.21. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.73.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.18.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

