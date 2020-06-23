Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Position Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SANM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,322,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 470.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 513,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after acquiring an additional 423,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sanmina by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,230,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,576,000 after acquiring an additional 398,987 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sanmina by 62.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,025,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,983,000 after acquiring an additional 394,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sanmina by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,673,000 after acquiring an additional 275,067 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sanmina Corp has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanmina Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 922 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $25,216.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SANM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $32.67.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

