Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $888,000 Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 358,382 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Everi worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. Everi Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $500.84 million, a PE ratio of -294.50 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Everi had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%. The firm had revenue of $113.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Everi from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Everi from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

