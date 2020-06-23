Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 82,646 Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,646 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,037,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,427,000 after buying an additional 360,147 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,035,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,467,000 after purchasing an additional 206,765 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,292,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,018,000 after purchasing an additional 176,823 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,163,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,750,000 after purchasing an additional 69,152 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,718,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,820,000 after purchasing an additional 616,831 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.81. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $23.06.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $682.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.04 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.50%. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOMD. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

