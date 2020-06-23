Wellington Management Group LLP Has $7.29 Million Stake in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,287 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Acacia Communications worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $34,471,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Acacia Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $3,622,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $3,475,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,757,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Acacia Communications stock opened at $68.26 on Tuesday. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $125.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACIA. ValuEngine lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

In other Acacia Communications news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $456,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $102,917.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,904 shares of company stock valued at $945,580 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

