Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 3,853 Shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth about $14,110,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,194,000 after buying an additional 57,930 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMI. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Marcus & Millichap from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $242,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,273.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.03. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

