Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,600 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Acceleron Pharma worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XLRN. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.92.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $3,144,544.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,120.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $513,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,438.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XLRN opened at $104.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.81. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $108.50. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.09). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 182.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

