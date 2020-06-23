Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $7.57 Million Stock Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in WP Carey by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after buying an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in WP Carey by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in WP Carey by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $247,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,415.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.042 dividend. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.20%.

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup decreased their target price on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

