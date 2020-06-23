Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stake in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.25% of Anixter International worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the first quarter worth $53,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the first quarter worth $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anixter International by 24.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Anixter International by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

NYSE AXE opened at $97.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.61 and a 200 day moving average of $93.42. Anixter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Anixter International Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Anixter International Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

