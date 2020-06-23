Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 578.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 986,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.42% of Ballard Power Systems worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 61,548 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLDP. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

BLDP stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

