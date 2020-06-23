Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $7.46 Million Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in WNS were worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WNS. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in WNS by 317.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,675,000 after purchasing an additional 613,642 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in WNS by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 884,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,532,000 after purchasing an additional 459,295 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in WNS by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,124,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,322,000 after purchasing an additional 324,982 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in WNS by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,324,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,921,000 after purchasing an additional 298,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter worth about $15,131,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.39. WNS has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

WNS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barrington Research started coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

