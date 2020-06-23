Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $7.41 Million Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.77% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,294,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,183,000 after acquiring an additional 476,574 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,347,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,038,000 after acquiring an additional 188,733 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,225,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,447,000 after acquiring an additional 46,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,225,000 after acquiring an additional 162,078 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,014,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,574,000 after acquiring an additional 275,768 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn bought 29,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $268,412.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,182.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

