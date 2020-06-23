Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 63,600 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 2,544.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of J M Smucker worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,232 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 14.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,325,000 after purchasing an additional 34,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in J M Smucker in the first quarter worth $56,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.46.

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $87,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,057 shares of company stock worth $1,101,773. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $108.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.86.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.18%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

