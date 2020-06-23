Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Stake Reduced by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Sonos were worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SONO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 2,218.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 24.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SONO shares. BidaskClub raised Sonos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.90 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sonos in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonos from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sonos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. Sonos Inc has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 59,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $525,375.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,477.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,785.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,062,704 shares of company stock valued at $182,168,011. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

