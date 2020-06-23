Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $7.29 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,064,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,556 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.12% of Halliburton worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber bought 350,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,949.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

