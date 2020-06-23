Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of Principal Financial Group worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 101,664 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $60.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.02.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

