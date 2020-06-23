Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Holdings in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,200 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.68% of R1 RCM worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,927,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,690 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,299 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,257,033 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 61,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63. R1 RCM Inc has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 174.42%. The firm had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

