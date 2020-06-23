202,098 Shares in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 202,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.14% of Apartment Investment and Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 96,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIV shares. Raymond James cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $55.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 65.60%.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

