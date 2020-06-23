Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Covetrus by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 48,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 40,348 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 16,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 299,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

In other news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,133.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. Covetrus Inc has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Analysts predict that Covetrus Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

