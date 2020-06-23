Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Stake Raised by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 341.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 826,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.65% of Allegheny Technologies worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $20,815,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.88.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

