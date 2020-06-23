Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 565.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,037,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,129,801 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.98% of Transocean worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Transocean from $7.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Clarkson Capital cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. DNB Markets cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.43.

Transocean stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. Transocean LTD has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.17 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transocean LTD will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.