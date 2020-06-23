BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 84.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 456,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 851.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.62.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $790,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,213 shares in the company, valued at $24,367,319.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $126,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,091 shares of company stock worth $10,753,091. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $122.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.56 and a beta of 1.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.98.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

