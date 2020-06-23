Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $6.92 Million Position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.29% of Brighthouse Financial worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $7,274,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $593,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 97.8% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 45,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 245.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 70,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 134,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHF. ValuEngine lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.64. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

