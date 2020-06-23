Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.50% of InterDigital Wireless worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 1,858.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $13,622,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDCC. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.67.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $66.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.