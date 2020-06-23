Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 1,397 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG stock opened at $588.96 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $619.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $555.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.73. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total value of $9,935,145.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,628,018.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,223 shares of company stock worth $18,611,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $570.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $577.83.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

