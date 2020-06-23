Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Decreased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 91.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 328,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $235.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.41. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. TheStreet downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

