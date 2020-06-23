Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $6.83 Million Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 193.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.72% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,425.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,256.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.31. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $94.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

