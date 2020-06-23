Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 18,648 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 847.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $309.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $439.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.57.

In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $352.61 per share, for a total transaction of $705,220.00. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 111,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $350.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,010,714.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 127,823 shares of company stock worth $44,590,021. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG opened at $463.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.85. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $673.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.46.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

