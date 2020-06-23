GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of GRIFOLS S A/S worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 33.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 164,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,212,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 7.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 699,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 46,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 248.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 70,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. GRIFOLS S A/S has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

GRIFOLS S A/S Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.