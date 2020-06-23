Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $747,000 Stake in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 110,491 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uniqure were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Uniqure by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 78,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Uniqure by 21.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Uniqure by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 610,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,753,000 after purchasing an additional 67,020 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Uniqure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QURE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.64.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,501 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $495,366.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,296,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $533,213.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,648,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,579 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

QURE stock opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.31. Uniqure NV has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,991.17% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Uniqure NV will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

