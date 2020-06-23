Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,370 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Freshpet by 533.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 27,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,558,000 after acquiring an additional 106,286 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,984,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,734,000 after acquiring an additional 618,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $86.28 on Tuesday. Freshpet Inc has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $89.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,437.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.05.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Freshpet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $290,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 3,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $239,061.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,340,724.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock worth $5,525,341. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

